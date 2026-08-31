The Transformation Of Duke Rancic: From Reality TV Baby To Teenager

Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic debuted their reality television show, "Giuliana & Bill," in August 2009. Over the years, fans watched the couple's vibrant life, which featured retreats with friends, Bill's 40th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, and the not-so-glamorous disagreements over where to open an Italian restaurant (an idea that eventually morphed into a line of Italian food products called Mama DePandi). Naturally, when Duke Rancic was born, the cameras from the duo's Style Network show were there to capture the moment.

Giuliana and Bill were present in the room when their surrogate, a 32-year-old French national named Delphine, gave the last push before delivery. The reality star couldn't contain her joy and burst into tears of happiness, while Bill, who was just as elated, did his best to gently comfort her. Of course, Giuliana used her own mini camera to document the special moment when Bill carefully cut the umbilical cord (pictured). "Seeing the baby born is just the most incredible experience of our entire lives," Giuliana said in a confessional (via E! Rewind).

As expected, Duke was quickly introduced to his parents' celebrity lifestyle. He had his first photoshoot — a Life & Style cover — at just two weeks old. In the interview, Bill gushed about how much Duke had taken after his mum, especially her ever-so-beautiful dimples. Giuliana, on the other hand, spoke fondly about the joy of motherhood. "I had always heard that when you have a baby it completes your life — and it's true," she told the outlet (via USA Today).