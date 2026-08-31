The Transformation Of Duke Rancic: From Reality TV Baby To Teenager
Former E! host Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill Rancic, have always been candid about their fertility journey, which has not been easy. Back in January 2010, Giuliana told Us Weekly that they had unsuccessfully tried to have a baby for eight months and were prepared to do "whatever it takes." Later that year, Giuliana revealed that she had doubled down on IVF treatment, taking up to 63 shots a month for a chance at becoming pregnant. The couple eventually welcomed their baby boy, Edward Duke Rancic, via surrogacy in 2012, and, needless to say, Duke looks just like his mother, Giuliana.
At the time, an excited Giuliana tweeted, "It's true what they say (and what you all told us) ... @BillRancic and I couldn't love little Duke anymore than we do. He's a dream." Duke's evolution since then has been a delight to watch. He spent the best part of his early years on-screen before his parents decided to raise him away from the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown, developed an intense passion for aviation, and even collaborated with a major brand to launch a clothing line! From becoming fluent in several languages to experiencing a major growth spurt, keep scrolling for the best of Duke's stunning transformation.
Duke Rancic's birth was aired on his parents' reality show, Giuliana & Bill
Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic debuted their reality television show, "Giuliana & Bill," in August 2009. Over the years, fans watched the couple's vibrant life, which featured retreats with friends, Bill's 40th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, and the not-so-glamorous disagreements over where to open an Italian restaurant (an idea that eventually morphed into a line of Italian food products called Mama DePandi). Naturally, when Duke Rancic was born, the cameras from the duo's Style Network show were there to capture the moment.
Giuliana and Bill were present in the room when their surrogate, a 32-year-old French national named Delphine, gave the last push before delivery. The reality star couldn't contain her joy and burst into tears of happiness, while Bill, who was just as elated, did his best to gently comfort her. Of course, Giuliana used her own mini camera to document the special moment when Bill carefully cut the umbilical cord (pictured). "Seeing the baby born is just the most incredible experience of our entire lives," Giuliana said in a confessional (via E! Rewind).
As expected, Duke was quickly introduced to his parents' celebrity lifestyle. He had his first photoshoot — a Life & Style cover — at just two weeks old. In the interview, Bill gushed about how much Duke had taken after his mum, especially her ever-so-beautiful dimples. Giuliana, on the other hand, spoke fondly about the joy of motherhood. "I had always heard that when you have a baby it completes your life — and it's true," she told the outlet (via USA Today).
The Rancics had Duke Rancic baptized before moving back to Los Angeles
Duke Rancic's baptism was featured in a Season 5 episode of "Giuliana & Bill" titled "Holy Baby!" At the time, the Rancics were on maternity leave in Chicago and did not feel particularly upbeat about returning to their busy lives in Los Angeles. Still, they embraced the day and let viewers in on their quest to find the most appropriate outfit for Duke to wear for the occasion. While Giuliana Rancic had her heart set on a traditional Italian baptismal gown that every child in her family had worn, Bill Rancic preferred a little three-piece cashmere suit. Of course, Giuliana's choice came out on top, while Bill's favorite look was reserved for the after-ceremony festivities.
Giuliana, whose own transformation has been drastic, took to X to inform her fans of the memorable moment, writing, "Special Sunday for me & @BillRancic ... Baby Duke is getting baptized! He looks like an angel in his christening gown. #specialday." Baby Duke was christened in the presence of his godparents, and as Bill revealed in a confessional, choosing them was "no easy task" (via E! Rewind). The entrepreneur explained that they were spoiled for choice because they were surrounded by a supportive circle of family and friends. His sister, Karen Soenen, and Giuliana's father, Eduardo DePandi, were granted the honor.
He made his first-ever talk show appearance at 10 months old
Duke Rancic was only 10 months old when he made his talk show debut. His famous parents appeared on the "Today" show in July 2013, ahead of his official debut in "Giuliana & Bill." Duke looked cute in a pair of suspenders and a black T-shirt and seemed to be at ease in front of the cameras. Playing with talk-show host Willie Geist's highlighter, he flashed adorable, bright smiles and made soft cooing sounds while seated between his parents. He even let out an endearing little yawn.
Giuliana Rancic revealed that they weren't really certain about having Duke appear on their reality show, which eventually aired on E! during its later seasons. "We didn't know ... if we were even going to put him on the show," the former E! reporter told the outlet. "But we felt like people have been through this major journey with us, through infertility and the breast cancer, and then to say, 'You know what? You can't meet our baby.' ... It just felt wrong." Giuliana insisted that little Duke would only grace the screens for a short time and that they were determined to raise him away from the fast-paced world of Hollywood.
Not that Duke didn't get a taste of a normal childhood early on. In a 2014 chat with Psychology Today, Giuliana shared that she preferred to keep her gadgets switched off at home and that she and Duke often spent quality time outdoors. "We love to go on hikes and long walks around our neighborhood as a family," Giuliana revealed, adding that she and Bill Rancic also attended individual bonding classes with their son.
He took his first steps during a Santa Barbara getaway
Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic have fond memories of Santa Barbara. The pair first visited the coastal city early in their relationship, where they bonded during a scenic hike, as Bill disclosed in a Season 7 episode of "Giuliana & Bill." According to the entrepreneur, he and Giuliana began envisioning their future together during that trip. It therefore wasn't surprising when the couple took their son, Duke Rancic, to the very place where their love was brewed. "I thought, 'What a great place to go now that we have a son,'" Bill expressed during a car ride on their way there, adding that it was the perfect time to "plan the next chapter of our life" (via E! Rewind).
In true Rancic fashion, Duke and his family enjoyed their luxurious getaway, featuring an executive suite facing the ocean and wine tasting, but the highlight of the trip was when he took those magical first steps. Standing at one end of a lawn, Bill held Duke, who was struggling to stay balanced, as his mom urged him to walk into her arms over a short distance. After a couple of tries, Giuliana lured him in with a pair of sunglasses, ultimately gushing as Duke took off on two feet. "Oh my God! He walks!" an excited Giuliana exclaimed, while Bill let out a hearty laugh. Per usual, Giuliana took to social media to share the good news with her fans. "I will never forget this weekend because Duke started walking," she expressed in the March 2014 tweet (via "Today").
The Rancics ended their reality show to raise Duke Rancic off camera
The Rancics' fans were treated to more glimpses into Duke Rancic's life during Season 7 of "Giuliana & Bill." On the second episode, for instance, their family and friends all showed up to celebrate Duke's first birthday. Bill Rancic had set his sights on a low-budget $500 party, but, in the end, it was all glitz and glam, kiddie-style, featuring a ride on a colorful trackless train, a buffet-style dining setup, and even a band! The cowboy-themed event seemed delightful, with the children playing tug-of-war and riding a pony while the adults captured the moment with their cameras. "Duke is having the best time ever at this party," Giuliana Rancic told the cameras (via E! Rewind).
Later in the season, Bill and Giuliana followed through on their quest to give Duke a sibling. They sought to have another child through surrogacy but, unfortunately, their surrogate, Delphine, suffered a miscarriage. That marked the last time reality TV fans kept up with Duke's incredibly lavish lifestyle in a more personal sense. According to Giuliana, they decided to go off air to raise Duke away from the glare of the spotlight. "[The show] was a very rewarding experience, but, at the same time, we needed to pull back a little bit just because our son is 4 and he was getting to an age where ... I don't know if I would have wanted to show cameras at his preschool or him going through certain milestones," Giuliana told HuffPost in September 2016.
Duke Rancic developed a deep obsession with airplanes
Celebrities and their children are not always strangers to the world of aviation, especially with stars like John Travolta who hold pilot's licenses. Duke Rancic is no exception because flying is a craft that runs in his family. Back on a Season 1 episode of "Giuliana & Bill," Giuliana Rancic admitted that she had to work through her fear of flying because her husband, Bill Rancic, was getting his pilot's license. It came as no surprise, then, that Duke was only days old when he took his first flight on a private plane and later developed a strong interest in aviation.
"Duke loves airplanes," Giuliana told Los Angeles magazine in January 2015. "It's how [my husband, Bill Rancic, and I] decorated his nursery in Chicago." The former reality TV star added that Duke was fond of the Santa Monica Museum of Flying, where he would be shown the inside of "an actual cockpit." "There's even an expert who talks him through everything while Duke pushes buttons, and they turn it on so you can hear noises," Giuliana shared.
Naturally, not every flight Duke has taken went smoothly, at least as far as parenting goes. In April 2013, Bill revealed that he and Duke had a tough time during a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago. The father-son duo was on their first solo flight, and, according to Giuliana, taking care of the months-old baby prompted Bill to decide that he did not want any more children after all. "The amount of people giving me stinker eye on that flight ... it was remarkable," Bill hilariously shared (via "Today with Kathi Lee and Hoda").
He began attending school in Chicago in 2015
Duke Rancic began attending school in September 2015, and his father, Bill Rancic, couldn't have been more excited. Bill took to Instagram to share a photo of Duke perched on his shoulders, which he captioned, "1st week of school complete!" Little Duke looked absolutely adorable with his bangs as he flashed a toothy smile. The Rancics had relocated to Chicago so Duke could begin his education, and, as fans might expect, getting him to separate from his parents was a Herculean task. "He didn't want to go!" Bill disclosed in an interview with People.
Duke, he said, had adjusted to the change of environment a month later and had even forged new friendships. That had been his parents' intention all along — to provide him with a stable environment in which he could grow. "We want him to have a connection with schoolmates and not be going from city to city," Giuliana Rancic told People earlier that year, also revealing that they had finished building their dream home in the Windy City.
Giuliana and Bill have always been intentional parents; the duo had already begun searching for the best schools when Duke was just a year old. They were also keen on ensuring he received the best possible STEM education. Following a partnership with toy company Learning Resources, Giuliana voiced that working with STEM toys "like Beaker Creatures" "had a dramatic impact on the way he [Duke] is learning to think."
He learned multiple languages, including his mother's native language, Italian
Giuliana Rancic was raised in Naples, Italy, in a household where English was rarely spoken. Even though she did not understand her parents' refusal to learn English when she was a teenager, she later came to understand that they were staying grounded in their Italian culture, as she told The Black & White. Giuliana's son, Duke Rancic, later honored her heritage by becoming fluent in multiple languages, including Italian. "He speaks Italian, Spanish and English," a proud Giuliana revealed in a 2018 chat with People. "His accent [Italian] is amazing so he's always heard it."
Giuliana also disclosed that Duke had made friends with an Albanian housekeeper and had learned to belt out tunes in Albanian. "He has a really good ear," the "Fashion Police" alum told the outlet. In many ways, Duke is an apple that did not fall so far from the tree, as his mother, Giuliana, picked up English by watching television. On the other hand, his father, Bill Rancic, (whose face transformation has been wild to see), had to get to grips with Italian the old-fashioned way. "I have hired an Italian tutor to try and work with me and try to get me up to speed on the language," Bill disclosed in a 2009 interview with StayTuned.
Duke Rancic partnered with Abercrombie Kids to unveil a clothing collection
The Rancics are quite an entrepreneurial family. Back in 1996, Bill Rancic founded Cigars Around the World, a company that would eventually be acquired by Synergy Brands. The family also owns RPM restaurants and the Giuliana Prosecco luxury wine range, so it's hardly surprising that Duke Rancic ventured into fashion entrepreneurship at an early age. In March 2019, Giuliana Rancic revealed that the then-six-year-old had collaborated with Abercrombie Kids to launch an everyday fashion collection.
Duke's designs included colorful sweatshirts in sunset hues, denim pants, flip-sequin tops, and graphic T-shirts. The budding entrepreneur wasn't left out of the creative process, as his mother, Giuliana, revealed in an interview with People. "I would ask him, 'What do you think of this? Would you wear this? What color should it be?'" Giuliana told the outlet. "He got to collaborate." Giuliana emphasized that a great deal of thought had gone into the entire process, with a strong emphasis on comfort, functionality, and playfulness.
"I love the company's ethos and its clothes are fun and well made for kids that love to play, both important considerations for me as a mom, when shopping for Duke," Giuliana expressed in a press statement (via Abercrombie). According to Giuliana, the Rancics were already acquainted with the brand through a charity event before the partnership came about.
He marked his 13th birthday amid a major growth spurt
Over the years, the Rancics have lovingly celebrated Duke Rancic's birthdays. Duke's second birthday was yet another festive occasion, featuring a "Sesame Street" theme, a two-tiered cake adorned with the show's popular characters, and a trampoline. Years later, at his 11th birthday, Duke spent time with friends at a waterpark in the company of his dad, Bill Rancic, and his mom. "Not sure who had more fun at your birthday party ... you or dad," Giuliana Rancic wrote in an Instagram post at the time.
When Duke turned 13 in August 2025, Giuliana took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message while highlighting his remarkable growth spurt. "I always knew we'd be eye to eye one day, but I didn't think it would be on your 13th birthday," Giuliana wrote. "In the blink of an eye, the little boy who once looked up at me now walks right beside me." The former reporter shared two photos, including one of him as a toddler, that showed just how fast Duke had grown up.
As Duke got older, his parents continued to foster his adventurous spirit. In a May 2019 interview with People, Giuliana revealed that Duke completes scavenger hunts each time he visits a new city with them. The mom of one explained that whenever they visit New York City, for instance, Duke gets to explore iconic landmarks such as the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty. "It's experiential learning," Giuliana asserted.