Olivia Newton-John Mourns The Death Of A Very Important Person In Her Life

Olivia Newton-John has been very candid with her fans when it comes to her health. The former "Greece" star has shared her multiple cancer diagnoses over the years after she first discovered she had the disease in 1992. Per Cure Today, the beloved actor and singer was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, but thankfully overcame it and was cancer-free for more than two decades.

However, Newton-John's cancer sadly returned in 2013, only that time she decided to keep things a little more private. She didn't confirm her second diagnosis publicly until 2018 during an appearance on the Australian TV show "Sunday Night." Speaking about why she decided not to share the news with the world at the time, the actor explained, "I thought, 'It's my life,' and I just decided to keep it to myself."

What made the admission even more heartbreaking is that she confirmed her second diagnosis while also speaking publicly about her third. In May 2017, Newton-John announced she had breast cancer again that had spread to her back.

The star's team shared the news on her Facebook page while announcing Newton-John had to postpone several tour dates. "The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum," the post read.

In April 2021, Newton-John suffered another devastating moment related to her cancer journey. Read on for the sad details.