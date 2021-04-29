The Truth About Mayim Bialik And Jim Parsons' Relationship

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons have enjoyed many notable roles over the years. Bialik famously played the titular character on NBC's "Blossom" from 1991 until 1995 and has also popped up in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." As for Parsons, he's also taken on roles in a number of big projects, including appearing in the 2016 movie "Hidden Figures" and the dark "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

But for millions of fans all over the world, the two will probably always be best known for their roles in the beloved CBS sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory." The two starred as Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper respectively on the hugely popular comedy, two nerdy science lovers who went on to find love. They became one of the most loved TV lovebirds of all time and Huff Post even described the two as a "perfect couple" thanks to their many sweet yet hilarious moments.

But while it's obvious Amy and Sheldon have a serious spark on camera, what fans really want to know is how well the actors really got on behind the scenes. Well, Mayim Bialik is lifting the lead on what her relationship with Jim Parsons is really like, so keep scrolling to find out.