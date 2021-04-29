The Truth About Mayim Bialik And Jim Parsons' Relationship
Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons have enjoyed many notable roles over the years. Bialik famously played the titular character on NBC's "Blossom" from 1991 until 1995 and has also popped up in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." As for Parsons, he's also taken on roles in a number of big projects, including appearing in the 2016 movie "Hidden Figures" and the dark "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."
But for millions of fans all over the world, the two will probably always be best known for their roles in the beloved CBS sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory." The two starred as Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper respectively on the hugely popular comedy, two nerdy science lovers who went on to find love. They became one of the most loved TV lovebirds of all time and Huff Post even described the two as a "perfect couple" thanks to their many sweet yet hilarious moments.
But while it's obvious Amy and Sheldon have a serious spark on camera, what fans really want to know is how well the actors really got on behind the scenes. Well, Mayim Bialik is lifting the lead on what her relationship with Jim Parsons is really like, so keep scrolling to find out.
Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons got 'emotional' filming The Big Bang Theory
Mayim Bialik got candid about it was really like to work with Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory" in April 2021, two years after the show aired its final episode. Speaking to Us Weekly, Bialik admitted that she and Parsons "had a lot of nice moments together on set" and shared the one thing they have in common that really helped them work well together.
"I think one of the things that worked so well for us as actor partners, and maybe as producing partners too, is that we're not overly sentimental as humans, which I think is helpful," she explained, adding, "It was helpful in our acting and also in the way we kind of processed ending a decade together." The two are working together again on Bialik's Fox sitcom "Call Me Kat," where both serve as executive producers (per Entertainment Weekly).
Bialik also opened up about filming her final scenes with Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory" after she joined the show in 2010 for Season 3. "We were not an overly sentimental couple, but obviously it was very emotional filming our last scene. Very, very emotional, and also just to think of what that played out like for everybody to get to see us having our last scene," she said.
We're just happy to see this is one friendship that clearly goes well beyond their characters.