Everything We Know About Pink's New Album

It looks like Pink is ready to "Get the Party Started." The Grammy Award-winning singer surprised fans with the announcement of her new album "All I Know So Far: Setlist" on April 29. She also revealed the album's new single, called "All I Know So Far," is due out on May 7.

"NEW SONG + NEW ALBUM + NEW MOVIE! Let's go!" she wrote on Instagram with dancing and kissing emojis. The live album will drop on May 21 along with her accompanying documentary "All I Know So Far."

Pink previously announced her Amazon Prime documentary on March 18 via Instagram. The film follows her on her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour and will include a mixture of "footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews, and personal material," according to a press release (via Deadline).

"All I Know So Far: Setlist" is Pink's ninth studio album. Her last three albums have reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and there is already a considerable amount of anticipation from fans for the new project. Along with the album news, the edgy singer-songwriter released the album's track list. Keep scrolling to learn more about what will be included on "All I Know So Far: Setlist."