What Ted Cruz Was Just Caught Doing During Biden's Speech

President Joe Biden is settling into life at the White House, and during the initial months of his Presidency, he has encountered plenty of firsts. In late April, Biden gave his first address to joint Congress as he approached the mark of 100 days in office, per USA Today. The speech encompassed plenty of important issues, including COVID-19, "the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," and "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

During the address, Biden touted his and his administration's rollout of the vaccine. "After I promised 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in 100 days — we will have provided over 220 million COVID shots in 100 days," he shared. "We're marshaling every federal resource. We've gotten the vaccine to nearly 40,000 pharmacies and over 700 community health centers." He added that 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat directly behind Biden during the address, and they seemed thrilled with every aspect of it. The two ladies frequently stood up and clapped whenever Biden made remarks, and so did many other members of Congress. However, one person in particular didn't seem to be a massive fan of Biden's speech, and that was Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

