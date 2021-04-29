Donald Trump Has Something To Say About The Raid Over Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump has spoken out about Rudy Giuliani's latest misadventure, condemning the raid on Giuliani's Manhattan home and office that was carried out by federal investigators on April 28.
As Politico reported, authorities are currently investigating Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine to determine whether the former mayor of New York was guilty of illegal lobbying while part of the Trump administration. A statement from Giuliani's attorney said that the search warrants on his electronics were based on an "alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent." He also claimed that Giuliani offered to give the FBI a hard drive that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, but the agents declined.
Giuliani's accusations towards Joe Biden and his son played a large role in Trump's first impeachment in 2019, per Politico, as the White House was accused of pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate the Biden family. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key player in his impeachment trial, shared an article about the raid and tweeted, "Here we go folks!!!"
And Trump has now weighed in as well, calling Giuliani a "patriot" and slamming the "double standard" around corruption.
Donald Trump called the raid "very, very unfair"
The former president defended his personal attorney, accusing the Justice Department of being politically biased against Giuliani. "Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. ... He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment," Donald Trump told Fox News on April 29. "It's like so unfair and ... it's like a double standard like I don't think anybody's ever seen before," he declared. "It's very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country."
"I don't know what they're looking for or what they're doing," Trump continued, before repeating unproven claims of illegal foreign lobbying by Joe Biden and his son Hunter. "They say it had to do with filings of various papers and lobbying files. Well, did Hunter file? Did Biden file? Because they did a lot of work with other countries. To the best of everyone's knowledge, they didn't file."
He also brought up allegations against former Secretary of State John Kerry, declaring, "It is incredible because you bring up John Kerry and the horrible thing that he did and was doing for a period of time." Per The Hill, Kerry has been accused of sharing Israeli military operations with Iran's foreign minister.
Trump emphasized the injustice of Giuliani's home being raided, repeating that it was a "very, very unfair" situation. "It is so terrible when you see the things going on in our country with the corruption and the problems and then they go after Rudy Giuliani," the former president remarked. "It's very sad, actually."