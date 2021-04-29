Donald Trump Has Something To Say About The Raid Over Rudy Giuliani

Donald Trump has spoken out about Rudy Giuliani's latest misadventure, condemning the raid on Giuliani's Manhattan home and office that was carried out by federal investigators on April 28.

As Politico reported, authorities are currently investigating Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine to determine whether the former mayor of New York was guilty of illegal lobbying while part of the Trump administration. A statement from Giuliani's attorney said that the search warrants on his electronics were based on an "alleged incident of failure to register as a foreign agent." He also claimed that Giuliani offered to give the FBI a hard drive that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden, but the agents declined.

Giuliani's accusations towards Joe Biden and his son played a large role in Trump's first impeachment in 2019, per Politico, as the White House was accused of pressuring Ukrainian officials to investigate the Biden family. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and a key player in his impeachment trial, shared an article about the raid and tweeted, "Here we go folks!!!"

And Trump has now weighed in as well, calling Giuliani a "patriot" and slamming the "double standard" around corruption.