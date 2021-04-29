What Kameron Westcott Just Revealed About The Future Of RHOD

It's a truth as old as time that the second a season of "Real Housewives" ends, the feuds begin. Take for example the "Real Housewives of Dallas." The first ladies of Dallas had a shockingly rough end to their fourth season, even by Bravo standards.

The bulk of the season four reunion was dedicated to addressing allegations of racism against multiple members of the cast. LeeAnne Locken was in the hot seat when she was forced to confront racist comments she'd made about another cast member's Mexican heritage, and Brandi Redmond had to own up to racial insensitive videos she'd made about Asain Americans in the past.

Long story short, season four did not end on a good note. Season five had already wrapped (not aired), so what about season six, which is about to go into production? You might be surprised to learn that season six of RHOD is shaping up to be quite different than its predecessors.

Here's what we know.