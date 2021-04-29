Why Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' Music Video Has Fans Talking

If you're a Billie Eilish fan, you'd know that she's been keeping a low profile, gone blonde — and that people are counting down the days (make that minutes!) until she releases her sophomore album "Happier Than Ever," which is set for a July 30 release, per Billboard. The rising megastar knows her fans literally cannot wait, so she dropped the song "Your Power," along with a dreamy music video for the track, on April 29.

Eilish offered a glimpse behind the song's meaning on Instagram the day of its release. "This is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced," the artist wrote. "I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power," she closed, referencing the song's title. Fans were quick to congratulate Eilish in the comments, and it's clear they are more than ready for more new tunes (or maybe they're so overwhelmed they're not). "OMG I'm not ready love u billie," one wrote. "THERE ARE TEARS STREAMING DOWN MY FACE," another added. A third chimed in with, "ITS SO GOOD." The excitement is real!

Yet, there's one reason Eilish's new video is making the (reptilian) rounds, in particular. Keep on reading for why, specifically, "Your Power" has everyone talking.