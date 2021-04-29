Why Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' Music Video Has Fans Talking
If you're a Billie Eilish fan, you'd know that she's been keeping a low profile, gone blonde — and that people are counting down the days (make that minutes!) until she releases her sophomore album "Happier Than Ever," which is set for a July 30 release, per Billboard. The rising megastar knows her fans literally cannot wait, so she dropped the song "Your Power," along with a dreamy music video for the track, on April 29.
Eilish offered a glimpse behind the song's meaning on Instagram the day of its release. "This is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced," the artist wrote. "I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power," she closed, referencing the song's title. Fans were quick to congratulate Eilish in the comments, and it's clear they are more than ready for more new tunes (or maybe they're so overwhelmed they're not). "OMG I'm not ready love u billie," one wrote. "THERE ARE TEARS STREAMING DOWN MY FACE," another added. A third chimed in with, "ITS SO GOOD." The excitement is real!
Yet, there's one reason Eilish's new video is making the (reptilian) rounds, in particular. Keep on reading for why, specifically, "Your Power" has everyone talking.
Billie Eilish fans can't stop talking about the snake
Billie Eilish's "Your Power" music video is pure serenity, visually and musically, as Eilish mesmerizes the listener as she sings aside a cliff. And then ... a snake appears? Around the 2:30 mark, a large, black snake enters the frame, and literally slithers around Eilish's body. It's ... a moment. Fans took to Twitter to figure out why Eilish is serving us "exile from the Garden of Eden realness," and there was a general scaly consensus.
"Lyrically it defines the reality of a lot of people, and how the power of 'love' (as the snake) can turn into an abusive kind, changing, and suffocating them. Thank you for sharing it," one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "The entire music video is a snake suffocating her, snake as the harassing person, and suffocating as the girl by the situation." Others were quick to not only praise the metaphor, but the song's pointed lyrics about a difficult relationship Eilish seems to have grown from.
But back to the snake. Is it real? Twitter says yes, so excuse us as we run for the hills. As one user wrote, "The snake was real!" alongside photos of Eilish posing with the slithering sweetie while filming the video. "hope her young fans don't try this with any snakes around," wrote another. It's obvious that Eilish has struck a chord with her metaphoric snake, and fans are slithering into the symbolism — even if they are slightly terrified!