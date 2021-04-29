RHOD Star Stephanie Hollman Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Experience

The premiere of season 5 of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Dallas" in January 2021 had everybody talking, and not for good reasons. Given the fact that Texas was one of the major epicenters for the COVID-19 virus, critics were disappointed that the cast filmed without masks — especially with Dr. Tiffany Moon being one of the housewives. During the first episode of the season, you may remember Stephanie Hollman greeting Brandi Redmond at the latter's home with a big hug.

During a confessional, Hollman shared some eyebrow-raising comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is a corona-free zone," Hollman said (via Dallas Observer). "We're filming a TV show. We've been tested, like, a million times. I mean, honestly. Sometimes your masks are on, sometimes they're off, so keep your tweets to yourself. We are very safe. Nobody's getting the corona." Clearly Stephanie spoke way too soon.

Stephanie and her RHOD castmates, D'Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham, have previously tested positive for COVID-19. As anyone can imagine, suffering from the virus isn't easy. Similar to Kary and D'Andra, Stephanie is speaking out about her COVID-19 experience. Here's what she had to say.