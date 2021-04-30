Inside Trisha Yearwood's Ongoing Struggle With COVID-19 Symptoms

Trisha Yearwood, country singer and host of Food Network's "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," is happy to be COVID-free after testing positive for the virus earlier in the year. But the star is revealing her negative test unfortunately didn't come with a stop in symptoms.

In February 2021, Yearwood's husband, country singer Garth Brooks, announced to the public that his wife had contracted COVID-19 from a team member. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," said Brooks at the time (via People). "She's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

The two did walk out on the other side (kind of), with Yearwood sharing to Facebook in March 2021 she was COVID-19 free. "My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got COVID — but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe," said the TV host about her husband. Unfortunately for Yearwood, the virus had some lasting effects that have made her job as a TV cook quite difficult.