Here's Where Chrissy Teigen Would Like To Go With Meghan Markle

It seems like Chrissy Teigen is friends with everyone in Hollywood. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Gabrielle Union are just a few of the "Cravings" author's close friends. Her friends showed their support for the Sports Illustrated model and her Grammy-winning husband John Legend after they revealed they'd lost their son Jack after carrying him for just 20 weeks. After sharing an emotional and raw Instagram post announcing the news in October 2020, the "Lip Sync Battle" host received a flood of support from old friends and new ones.

"We're always here for you and love you guys so much," Kardashian commented. "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always," Union professed. Other celebrities that showed their support via social media included Paris Hilton, Alyssa Milano, and Selma Blair, per Union Leader. The trying time also opened the door to new friendships for Teigen, including one with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on — she had written me about Baby Jack and loss," Teigen revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" in April. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is."

