Fans Can't Look Away From Billie Eilish's British Vogue Cover

Singer-songwriter and pop sensation Billie Eilish has made as big a splash for her unique fashion sense as for her record-breaking musical career. According to Insider, by 2021, the "Your Power" singer became only the second artist and first woman to sweep all four major categories at the Grammys. Eilish is known for showing up to award shows in her signature, loose-fitting (but haute couture!) sweatshirts and pants. "Billie Eilish is ushering a new era of fashion," as Harper's Bazaar commentator Elaine Welteroth observed during E!'s red carpet coverage of 2020's Oscars, at which Eilish arrived in an all-white fleece Chanel pantsuit accompanied by her particolored green and black hair.

Although she may get credited as a sartorial trailblazer, it was a choice born out of insecurity rather than statement-making. "The only reason I did it was 'cause I hated my body," Eilish told Dazed Magazine in 2020. "There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body 'cause I hadn't seen it in a while."

In April, the cultural phenom dropped the highly-anticipated July release date of her second studio album "Happier than Ever" via Instagram — but equally eye-catching were the images from the album's photoshoot, showing off her new blond 'do, retro bangs and all. It was her risque looks from June's British Vogue cover story, however, that had fans' tongues wagging.