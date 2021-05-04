What We Know About Bill Gates' 97-Year-Old Lawyer

When spouses come to the realization that being together is no longer the best option and instead decide to get a divorce, it's rarely a quick or easy process. That can be especially true when the former couple has been married for a long time, have various interwoven business interests, or have a significant amount of assets like money, cars, shared property, or other valuables. Not having a prenup can also make the legal situation somewhat sticky, which is apparently the case with Bill and Melinda Gates.

That's right, the high-profile couple who announced their divorce in May 2021 — and shared a staggering amount of money — didn't sign a prenup when they tied the knot, though they did sign a separation agreement that could help them navigate the end of their marriage a little easier.

Of course, both Bill and Melinda will also have legal representation to help them through what can be both an emotional and complicated process. That's why Bill has brought on a notable lawyer. Granted, he's hired a 97-year-old legal professional whose specialty is not divorce, but he's a notable lawyer nonetheless. Here's the situation.