The Sad Way Jinger Duggar Struggled As A Pre-Teen

For most of her young adult years, Jinger Dugger's life was put on display on her family's TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." Jinger, along with her long list of siblings, including Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Jill Duggar Dillard, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jana Marie Duggar, and more, flaunted their lives as the big family of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

But while viewers were captivated by their brood of 19, it hasn't always been all rainbows and butterflies for the Duggars. Throughout the years, the family has been embroiled in a handful of scandals, including Josh Duggar's infamous child molestation scandal in 2015. Per Us Weekly, Josh was accused of molesting five girls — including sisters Jessa and Jill — between 2002 and 2003.

Jinger has condemned her brother's actions in the past, and in her new book, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," Jinger recalled how she "felt shell-shocked" when the news was revealed. "My brain hadn't quite caught up to the reality of what had happened," she wrote in her book, which hit shelves on May 4 (via In Touch Weekly). "I moved in a daze, living in a nightmare that I wished with all my heart wasn't real."

In addition to Josh's former scandal, Jinger got candid about her own challenges in life in her new book, including her battle with an eating disorder when she was a pre-teen. Keep scrolling for more on Jinger's heartbreaking struggle.