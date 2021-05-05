The Truth About RHOD's Kary Brittingham's Divorce
Kary Brittingham hasn't been afraid to let her personal life play out in public. "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star also hasn't exactly been immune to drama since she joined the Bravo series as a main cast member for Season 4 in 2019. But while she let fans in behind the scenes of her life on the show, one person who appeared to be noticeably missing as her candid moments played out on screen for Season 5 was her husband, Eduardo Brittingham.
Per Us Weekly, viewers "barely saw" the businessman during the episodes and he was also noticeably absent from his wife's side during the finale party, which had some fans speculating there could be trouble in paradise for the reality TV couple.
As is pretty common with the "Housewives" franchise, plenty of truths come out during the infamous reunion episodes that wrap up each season. Kary carried on that tradition with a marriage bombshell during the first episode of the Season 5 "RHOD" reunion, which aired on May 4. Read on to find out what she had to say.
Kary Brittingham says Eduardo Brittingham felt more like 'a roommate'
When Kary Brittingham reunited with Stephanie Hollman, Tiffany Moon, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, and Kameron Westcott to take a look back at Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," she announced she and Eduardo Brittingham would be divorcing after 12 years.
"After [Season 5] finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart... and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion," she told executive producer Andy Cohen. Kary revealed that they grew apart, admitting to People that the final year of their marriage felt more like "a roommate situation."
She explained they'd struggled for a while, but found 2020 particularly difficult. "I think that this year, especially with the pandemic and everything that happened, he was really busy with his work. I was trying to keep busy with my stuff," she said, adding they weren't affectionate anymore. "I just started feeling really empty and I just was not happy... Life is short and with this pandemic and the older I get, the shorter it gets, and I just feel like I just wanted to move on and I need to be happy and he needs to be happy."
Kary and Eduardo married in 2009 and share one child together, Isabella. Kary confirmed during the May reunion that she and Eduardo were still living together alongside Isabella and her children from her first marriage, Olivia, Sofia and Alex.