The Truth About RHOD's Kary Brittingham's Divorce

Kary Brittingham hasn't been afraid to let her personal life play out in public. "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star also hasn't exactly been immune to drama since she joined the Bravo series as a main cast member for Season 4 in 2019. But while she let fans in behind the scenes of her life on the show, one person who appeared to be noticeably missing as her candid moments played out on screen for Season 5 was her husband, Eduardo Brittingham.

Per Us Weekly, viewers "barely saw" the businessman during the episodes and he was also noticeably absent from his wife's side during the finale party, which had some fans speculating there could be trouble in paradise for the reality TV couple.

As is pretty common with the "Housewives" franchise, plenty of truths come out during the infamous reunion episodes that wrap up each season. Kary carried on that tradition with a marriage bombshell during the first episode of the Season 5 "RHOD" reunion, which aired on May 4. Read on to find out what she had to say.