10 Things I Hate About You Director Reveals These Cast Members Supposedly Dated

In the DVD commentary for "10 Things I Hate About You," some of Heather Ledger and Julia Stiles' co-stars said that the on-screen couple also dated off-screen (via E! News). However, Gil Junger claimed that it was Joseph Gordon-Levitt who captured Stiles' heart.

During an interview with Mirá a Quién Encontré, Junger shared some swoon-worthy details about their fling, including how they seemed "very, very attracted to each other" (via BuzzFeed). And if those tears seemed real when Stiles was reading a heartbroken Kat's hate-filled poem about Patrick, it's because they were. However, Junger said that Stiles was not thinking of Ledger. "She told me, 'I was just thinking about' that person's name that she was deeply in love with at the time," he recalled.

Junger painted a picture of a woman who was extremely smitten. "She's professing her love to Heath and she's in love with a guy waiting in his trailer to shoot the next scene," he said. However, while their supposed spark burned bright, it seemed to fizzle fast, with Junger saying that Stiles and Gordon-Levitt only dated "for a minute or 10."

Stiles and Gordon-Levitt actually ended up attending college together at Columbia University. They were still in school in 2001 when Stiles told Rolling Stone that they were on good terms. "We're friends. We say hello to each other," she stated. We'll take this to mean that there's a chance they'll reunite on-screen someday.