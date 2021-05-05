Body Language Expert Reveals Red Flags In Bill And Melinda Gates' Relationship — Exclusive

The world was shook when, in early May, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. However, a body language expert exclusively tells Nicki Swift that there were signs it was coming all along.

The Gates, who founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, said in joint Twitter statements, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," noting that they "have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that ... enables all people to lead healthy, productive lives." They made sure to state that they "will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

Still, because Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world, and the foundation helps both people in developing countries and the U.S., per its website, people were obviously concerned that the future of his philanthropy was in jeopardy. The New York Times reports that its 1,600 staff members all around the world were texting and emailing each other after the news broke, trying to figure out what went down and what would happen in the future.

While the details of their divorce may always remain private, it looks like their relationship has been breaking down in public for some time...