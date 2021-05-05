Andrew Garfield Explains Why He Went Streaking Down Hollywood Boulevard

Actors are often asked to bare their souls on-screen, but Andrew Garfield has proved he's willing to bare it all. The former Spider-Man sent fans into a frenzy when videos surfaced of him sprinting naked down Hollywood Boulevard. In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Garfield has explained why he was willing to streak in broad daylight for his upcoming film "Mainstream," directed by Gia Coppola.

Garfield will be playing a social media celebrity in the new movie, which People described as "a satirical drama about internet fame, vloggers and influencers." It will also star Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, and "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke. As the actor told Fallon, the cast was already familiar with each other, which made the shoot into an "experimental, fun hang."

And as Coppola told IndieWire, the pivotal streaking scene seemed particularly "liberating" for Garfield. "It was like riding on a rollercoaster," the actor recalled. "That day was like 'Oh my God, I don't want to do it. I'm going to vomit. I'm going to die.'" Then, he had a change of heart. "And then after the first take Gia says 'Holy s**t, that was amazing, we got it, get into the van.' And I was like, 'No. No, no, no. We're doing this five more times,'" he joked.