How Saweetie Really Feels After Her Breakup With Quavo
Saweetie is opening up about her recent breakup from Migos rapper Quavo after three years together, and how she is really feeling about their very public split.
The two rappers' love story became a constant topic of interest for fans on social media, with the pair regularly flaunting their love for each other. They first slid into each others' DMs in 2018 and seemed to be going strong until March 2021. Clearly, things weren't so sweet. Saweetie took to Twitter to break the news, writing, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character." The "Best Friend" rapper continued, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation." Things got even more chaotic when TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Saweetie and Quavo allegedly having a physical altercation inside an elevator in a Los Angeles, Calif. apartment, with Saweetie seemingly taking a swing at her ex. She later explained to NBC News, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago."
Saweetie has since revealed she was getting her hair and makeup done for W magazine when she initially blasted off the first tweet. And she had much more to share with that same outlet. See what else Saweetie has revealed about her breakup from Quavo.
Saweetie is thinking less about Quavo and more about success
So what's the latest with single Saweetie? In her May 5 cover story with W Magazine, the rapper opened up about her emotional state during the March breakup. "I've learned that the world doesn't stop for anybody," the artist told the outlet. "And it's for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot [at the time]. I was like, I can deal with all this later."
Saweetie added that her focus has shifted from heartbreak to career goals. "I have goals," she said. "In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle," she added to W Magazine. "Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? ... If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life. I want 900 million dollars."
The star told the outlet that specific figure came from watching other celebrities. "I look at Rihanna. I look at Kylie. I look at all the girls who are working in the worlds that I'm in," she added. "I kind of averaged out the money between all these women I admire, and 900 million is the number. So if I'm having a bad day, I'm just like, 900 million, girl! Go!"