How Saweetie Really Feels After Her Breakup With Quavo

Saweetie is opening up about her recent breakup from Migos rapper Quavo after three years together, and how she is really feeling about their very public split.

The two rappers' love story became a constant topic of interest for fans on social media, with the pair regularly flaunting their love for each other. They first slid into each others' DMs in 2018 and seemed to be going strong until March 2021. Clearly, things weren't so sweet. Saweetie took to Twitter to break the news, writing, "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character." The "Best Friend" rapper continued, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation." Things got even more chaotic when TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Saweetie and Quavo allegedly having a physical altercation inside an elevator in a Los Angeles, Calif. apartment, with Saweetie seemingly taking a swing at her ex. She later explained to NBC News, "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago."

Saweetie has since revealed she was getting her hair and makeup done for W magazine when she initially blasted off the first tweet. And she had much more to share with that same outlet. See what else Saweetie has revealed about her breakup from Quavo.