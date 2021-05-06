Temptation Island's Thomas And Chelsea Get Real About His Flirtatious Date With Sophia

"Temptation Island" stars Thomas Gipson and Chelsea Orcutt are coming clean about Tom's flirty relationship with fellow cast member Sophia Perez.

"I was having fun with it," Tom said of his quickly formed bond with Sophia on Reality Steve's May 6 podcast. "This is me being I guess naive, though — I should have realized [Chelsea is] not going to enjoy watching this. It was stupid on my part," he admitted.

Tom and Chelsea entered the reality dating show as a couple on its third season, and while they set boundaries for each other going into the show, those limits were tested when Tom met Sophia. The Florida native entered "Temptation Island" hoping to spice things up (per TV Show Ace) and one date in particular she shared with Tom — which involved Tom giving her a sensual massage — definitely did.

While he confessed he should have had more foresight regarding the situation, Tom said the whole date was meant to have a "playful" nature. "I was kind of like, 'You know what, we're here.' You know the producers set up this date," he explained. "You know they were like, 'Yeah go ahead and have fun with it.' So I was like, 'You know what, let me embrace this' and show that you know it was coming from a playful place," he said.

Tom and Chelsea are still together following the show, but that does not mean all has been forgotten. Keep scrolling to learn how Chelsea felt about Tom's relationship with Sophia.