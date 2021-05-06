Interpreter Zhe Wang Denies Wild Bill & Melinda Gates Rumor

There are some wild rumors circulating regarding what really happened between Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced their intent to a divorce in a joint statement via Twitter May 3. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they wrote. The couple, who met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill's Microsoft firm (per BBC), were married for 27 years and had three children.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the statement continued. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

So what went wrong? Keep scrolling to find out why people think Bill and Melinda's interpreter may have had something to do with their split — and what she has to say for herself.