Jessie James Decker Shows Off Her New Cosmetic Surgery

Over the years, Jessie James Decker has not shied away from discussing her post-baby body insecurities. In fact, she's been extremely candid about how hard it was to get back in shape after having her three children, Vivianne, Eric, and Forrest. Alongside a before-and-after photo, Decker wrote via Instagram in 2019: "I know you'll see a lot of people in the public eye and they drop weight in what seems like five minutes after having a baby and I think we all feel like we should live up to those expectations." She then clarified that "these skinny girls post baby" bodies are not realistic — at least not for the "majority of us."

"I have been every shape and size over the last 4 1/2 years from having children and never had to worry about losing weight until I had kids," the country singer continued. "I had good metabolism and had always been that way before. Having children definitely changed everything and I'm so blessed and grateful to have my babies as y'all know but it definitely can test your self-esteem when you are used to looking and feeling a certain way."

At the time, she even defended herself via social media, per Life&Style, after someone suggested she had cosmetic surgery to lose all her baby weight. Years later, Decker has embraced the idea of going under the knife. Keep scrolling to find out what she had done to feel like a "brand new woman."