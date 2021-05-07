Brittany Cartwright Opens Up About Learning To Love Her Body After Giving Birth

Brittany Cartwright seems happier than ever after welcoming son Cruz Michael Cauchi with husband Jax Taylor in April. That same month, the former "Vanderpump Rules" star opened up to E! News about what giving birth was really like.

"I was in labor for 26, 27 hours!" she told the outlet. "It was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing. It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn't imagine life without him!"

She continued, "I probably cried the most but Jax cried, too. He was amazing during labor, supporting and encouraging me the entire time. I got to watch the birth through a mirror. It was so amazing and motivating to see."

Brittany also talked about how "amazed" and "proud" she was of her body. Feeling Cruz's kicks and movements only made her fall more in love with him. "After delivering my son I feel so strong and so powerful. I feel more in tune with my body now than I ever have before," she said.

But Brittany also revealed that she has mixed feelings about her body after giving birth — due, in part, to "Instagram trolls." Keep reading for more details.