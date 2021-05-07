Why This Sex And The City Star Wasn't Asked Back For The Reboot

"Sex and the City" fans were delighted when a reboot was announced, but several beloved characters won't be coming back in the ten-episode follow-up, which is titled "And Just Like That."

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in January that the iconic series would be returning, posting a short teaser on her Instagram. "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ" Parker wrote in the caption. The official press release promised that this new series would "follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The name Samantha was conspicuously missing from that statement, however, since it was announced that Kim Cattrall would not be returning to reprise her famous role. "It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were," the actor told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast in December 2020, emphasizing how lucky she felt to be a part of the show but confirming that she was done with the character.

Cattrall also previously told Piers Morgan in 2017 that she had "never been friends" with the other three stars, per the BBC, suggesting that another actress could play Samantha. "Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones, or bring in another character," she added. And Samantha isn't the only big character that won't appear.