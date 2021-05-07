Chrissy Teigen Has Something To Say About Ben Affleck And Matthew Perry
There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding the celebrity dating app Raya over the past week, and now Chrissy Teigen is chiming in with her take on the situation.
Before we get into what Teigen has to say, let's take a look at the drama that has unfolded. It all started when Nivine Jay, a social media influencer, shared a video on TikTok in which she says that she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya but immediately unmatched him because she thought it was a fake account. In her TikTok video, Jay then shares a video that Affleck sent to her Instagram account, confirming that it was indeed him on the dating app. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," Affleck says in the private video.
Then, days after Jay's video, another TikTok user named Kate Haralson shared a clip of her playing "20 Questions" with Matthew Perry (via Page Six). Haralson, who is 20, told Page Six that she feels "like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it's something that [she thinks] a lot of people should be aware of," which is why she shared the video of Perry, who is 51.
Because the videos have blown up, people have a lot of thoughts, particularly about the age gap between the two older actors and the young women they seem to seek out. So, how does Chrissy Teigen factor into the situation? Keep reading to find out.
Chrissy Teigen thinks that the Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry videos are 'creepy'
Chrissy Teigen is not one to hold back her thoughts, and the drama surrounding the Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry videos is no exception.
"I agree that celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya," Teigen tweeted on May 6, 2021 in response to all the drama surrounding the private videos that Nivine Jay and Kate Haralson shared. While Teigen did acknowledge that she finds the videos both "creepy" and "desperate," she also called out the two women for sharing them in the first place. "But it's tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats," Teigen concluded the tweet, seemingly finding fault in both parties.
Meanwhile, plenty of other Twitter users have also expressed their thoughts about the drama. "I thought it was funny and if Ben Affleck still needs a date I am here for him," one user joked, finding humor in the whole situation.
"He looked her up on Instagram and sent it there, which is especially creepy," another user chimed in, referring to the fact that Affleck had to go out of his way to find Jay's Instagram account and send a video there, since she had unmatched him on Raya. Needless to say, the situation has caused a lot of commotion — and only time will tell if Affleck or Perry themselves will speak out about it.