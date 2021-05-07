Chrissy Teigen Has Something To Say About Ben Affleck And Matthew Perry

There's been a whole lot of drama surrounding the celebrity dating app Raya over the past week, and now Chrissy Teigen is chiming in with her take on the situation.

Before we get into what Teigen has to say, let's take a look at the drama that has unfolded. It all started when Nivine Jay, a social media influencer, shared a video on TikTok in which she says that she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya but immediately unmatched him because she thought it was a fake account. In her TikTok video, Jay then shares a video that Affleck sent to her Instagram account, confirming that it was indeed him on the dating app. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," Affleck says in the private video.

Then, days after Jay's video, another TikTok user named Kate Haralson shared a clip of her playing "20 Questions" with Matthew Perry (via Page Six). Haralson, who is 20, told Page Six that she feels "like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it's something that [she thinks] a lot of people should be aware of," which is why she shared the video of Perry, who is 51.

Because the videos have blown up, people have a lot of thoughts, particularly about the age gap between the two older actors and the young women they seem to seek out. So, how does Chrissy Teigen factor into the situation? Keep reading to find out.