Sandra Lee Returns To Social Media After A Break. Here's What She Said

Sandra Lee is known for her work as a talented chef, Food Network star, and author of a handful of cookbooks. Lee has also made headlines, however, for her former relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The TV host and the Governor of New York were previously a couple for 14 years, but they split in September 2019, per Page Six. Considering Lee and Cuomo appeared to be the once-perfect pair, the world was rocked when the New York Post reported the American politician was having an affair during his relationship with Lee.

"It was an open secret," an ex-aide of Cuomo's told the outlet in April 2021, noting he was "sleeping with at least one other woman who wasn't" Lee before the two officially called it quits. The bombshell was revealed a few months after female staffers accused Cuomo of "improper flirting, touching, and comments going back 21 years," per the Post. Cuomo responded to the allegations, telling the outlet, "Any suggestion that I had a sexual relationship with any member of my staff or that I was unfaithful to Sandy is false."

Since the accusations came to light, Lee has gone silent on social media and has held off from making any public statements. "Her silence is deafening," a source told the Post. Lee's social media hiatus is over now, though, as the "Two Girls and a Sailor" actor has broken her silence. To see what Lee had to say, keep scrolling.