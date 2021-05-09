Gwyneth Paltrow Makes An Admission About Her Time In Lockdown
Gwyneth Paltrow was one of many celebs who kept busy during the 2020 quarantine. The actor still ran her wildly popular company, Goop, and she also celebrated a milestone birthday. It wasn't hers, but rather, her daughter Apple Martin's sweet 16, in May 2020. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy," Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind." Paltrow also praised her daughter's attitude about having her 16th birthday during COVID, as she didn't get to have a big birthday bash.
And in February 2021, the A-lister revealed that she had contracted the potentially deadly virus. "I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote on her website. Paltrow also shared that she'd gained weight during the pandemic and that the coronavirus may have been partially responsible, as her doctor told her the virus may have affected her metabolism.
But in addition to celebrating her daughter's birthday and contracting COVID-19, the "Iron Man" actor had a major change to her lifestyle during the pandemic. Keep reading to find out Paltrow's quarantine habit, which she revealed to The Mirror in May 2021.
Gwyneth Paltrow "went totally off the rails" during the pandemic
Gwyneth Paltrow developed some out-of-character habits during lockdown, according to the star herself. In an interview with The Mirror, the Goop founder spilled the details of her time during the COVID-19 quarantine, admitting that she enjoyed cocktails on a regular basis. "I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails," she told the outlet.
Paltrow also shared that while she enjoyed the delicious beverages on the daily, she didn't think that her quarantine habit was very healthy. "I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that's not healthy," she said to The Mirror. "I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours."
According to the star, her drink of choice was quinoa whiskey from a distillery in Tennessee, mixed with maple syrup and lemon juice. "It's just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine," she admitted. Paltrow also noted that she didn't get "blackout" drunk from her typical two drinks, but her drinking did cause her to crave a cigarette from time to time. We've got to appreciate her brutal honesty, right?