Gwyneth Paltrow Makes An Admission About Her Time In Lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of many celebs who kept busy during the 2020 quarantine. The actor still ran her wildly popular company, Goop, and she also celebrated a milestone birthday. It wasn't hers, but rather, her daughter Apple Martin's sweet 16, in May 2020. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy," Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind." Paltrow also praised her daughter's attitude about having her 16th birthday during COVID, as she didn't get to have a big birthday bash.

And in February 2021, the A-lister revealed that she had contracted the potentially deadly virus. "I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote on her website. Paltrow also shared that she'd gained weight during the pandemic and that the coronavirus may have been partially responsible, as her doctor told her the virus may have affected her metabolism.

But in addition to celebrating her daughter's birthday and contracting COVID-19, the "Iron Man" actor had a major change to her lifestyle during the pandemic. Keep reading to find out Paltrow's quarantine habit, which she revealed to The Mirror in May 2021.