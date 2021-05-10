How John Travolta Marked The First Mother's Day Since Kelly Preston's Death
John Travolta posted a heartwarming tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on May 9, marking their family's first Mother's Day since her death in 2020.
Per Entertainment Tonight, Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years and had three children together: Ella, Benjamin, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009. Preston, who was known for acting in movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Travolta confirmed her death on his Instagram on July 13, 2020.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," the "Grease" star wrote at the time. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."
Travolta also shared that he would be "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother" in the wake of Preston's tragic death. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he added, making it clear that family would be his priority.
John Travolta shared sweet family pictures in memory of Kelly Preston
John Travolta took to Instagram for Mother's Day 2021, praising Kelly Preston for bringing their children into the world. The actor posted a sweet family photo of himself and Preston cuddling in bed with their daughter Ella and youngest son Benjamin. He also paid tribute to their late son Jett in a second photo, which showed the boy smiling in Preston's arms. "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day," Travolta captioned the pictures.
The actor spoke about his experience with grief in April. "The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours," he told Esquire Spain. "Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it turns into you helping them instead of you working on your loss and grief."
His Instagram post for Mother's Day was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes, including from daughter Ella, who replied with a string of heart emojis.