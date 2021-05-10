How John Travolta Marked The First Mother's Day Since Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta posted a heartwarming tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on May 9, marking their family's first Mother's Day since her death in 2020.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years and had three children together: Ella, Benjamin, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009. Preston, who was known for acting in movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Travolta confirmed her death on his Instagram on July 13, 2020.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," the "Grease" star wrote at the time. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Travolta also shared that he would be "taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother" in the wake of Preston's tragic death. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," he added, making it clear that family would be his priority.