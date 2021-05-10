Tom Cruise Returned His Golden Globes. Here's Why

As The New York Post summarized in their coverage of the recent Golden Globes controversy, the organization behind the awards ceremony made headlines after accusations against HFPA over a purported of an ingrained and pervasive opposition of inclusivity among its membership surfaced in late April and early May.

Per the Post, the inciting event occurred after the organization's board president, Phil Berk, allegedly called the Black Lives Matter movement a "hate movement" and "racist" in an email to HFPA staff and the 87 members that make up the organization's award voter base. Though Berk was later kicked off the board after the Los Angeles Times broke the story in April, the damage was already done. Despite statements and at least one proposal made to implement structural changes to the organization, both NBC and Netflix have severed ties with HFPA, according to the Post and other news outlets.

Now, it looks like one of Hollywood's biggest A-listers has made his stance on the matter known. In an act of symbolic repudiation, Cruise purportedly returned his three Golden Globes in an act of protest against HFPA's lack of inclusion and Berk's past remarks. Though it is unclear as to whether his three gilded statues showed up in a package to HFPA's headquarters with a statement of intent, it seems that the gesture on its own might speak for itself.