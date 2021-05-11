Why Halston's Family Is Upset About Ryan Murphy's Netflix Series

The world of fashion may be full of color and drama — but Halston's family is hoping the new Netflix show based on the designer's life is anything but. Ryan Murphy's new five-part Netflix miniseries "Halston" is scheduled for release on May 14, and while it's sparked some excitement, it's also stirred the pot.

Initially, Ewan McGregor, who stars as the titular role, defended his casting as the gay fashion designer to The Hollywood Reporter amid criticism about straight actors playing LGBTQ+ characters. "I hear the discussion and respect both sides of it, I really do. If it had been a story about Halston's sexuality more, then maybe it's right that gay actors should play that role," McGregor said.

The series follows the rise and subsequent fall of Halston — one of most influential designers in the '70s — who dressed Jackie Kennedy for John F. Kennedy Jr.'s inauguration in 1961, per The Independent. But the Iowa-born man was as famous for his hard-partying (he frequented Studio 54 with friends Liza Minelli and Bianca Jagger) as he was for his minimalist designs. Years later, Halston got fired from his own fashion house and died from AIDs in 1990.

McGregor took the role so seriously that he taught himself to sew (per Page Six), and sometimes believed he was Halston, per The New York Times.While director Murphy called the Scottish actor "the only choice" to play him, it's possible there could've been more contenders ... had the Halston family been "consulted" about the late fashion legend.