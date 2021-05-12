What Does Jennifer Garner Think Of Ben Affleck's Love Life?

It's 2021, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited, leaving fans buzzing over the possible return of Bennifer. The two — who first met in 2002 on the set of "Gigli" — sparked serious buzz in April after Affleck was reported to be spending time at Lopez's house following her split with Alex Rodriguez.

Since then, things have gotten even more intense. TMZ reported that Affleck and Lopez spent Mother's Day weekend together in Montana for what seemed to be a romantic getaway. At the very least, it's noteworthy that the A-listers hung out "without kids in tow," as TMZ wrote this is "rare" for Lopez. Furthermore, the outlet noted that "a source ... who spotted them [told] TMZ they seemed very much like a couple."

Though this feels like breaking news for Bennifer shippers, TMZ spilled the news that a reconciliation has been months in the making. Sources told the outlet that Affleck had reached out to Lopez in February, while she was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding." At that point, he was "flooding her with emails" that used a "tone [that] wasn't just friendly ... but more loving and longing for Jen." Phew! All this to say, where there's smoke, there's fire.

But not everyone is thrilled with the reconciliation rumors. Lopez's ex Rodriguez is said to be upset, but how does Affleck's former partner, Jennifer Garner feel?