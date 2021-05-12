Dua Lipa's Acceptance Speech At The BRIT Awards Is Turning Heads

Dua Lipa had a big night at the 2021 BRIT Awards: The pop star not only won two major awards, but she also managed to upset the U.K. government with her political acceptance speech.

After winning the award for Best British Female Solo Artist, per the BBC, Dua Lipa confronted prime minister Boris Johnson for failing to compensate key workers during the COVID-19. She chose to dedicate her award to Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, explaining that Anionwu had spent her "stellar nursing career fighting racial injustice" and "protecting frontline workers."

"She has also said that there's a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers," the "Don't Start Now" singer continued. "Because it's very good to clap for them, but we need to pay them." Dua Lipa then suggested that everyone at the event "should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline."

The musician, who also took home the Best Album award for "Future Nostalgia," reportedly received a standing ovation from the key workers that made up the 4,000-person audience. Her comments didn't go unnoticed by British politicians either.