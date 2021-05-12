Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer Reacts To Criticism Of Her Medical Situation

"Teen Mom 2" star Leah Messer is addressing fans concerned about her medical coverage.

"Teen Mom" fans were quite critical of the mom of three when she admitted on the May 11 episode of "Teen Mom 2" that she did not have health insurance. "I would just be like, 'I'm not going to the doctor.' Because I didn't like going to the doctor. I would do everything to avoid going to a doctor. Now I'm like, 'Okay, this is like, serious. Medical insurance is important,'" she said to her sister in the episode. "Sometimes I don't think about it because my kids have medical insurance through their dads," she added. The revelation came about as the two sisters were discussing Leah's recent medical scare: a tumor she found in her right breast, as reported by The Sun in May.

Fans were quick to wonder why a young woman making a large amount of money from MTV wouldn't have her own health insurance. "She makes all that money on the show, her book, endorsements and she doesn't have health insurance? Smh," one disapproving fan commented under MTV's clip of the revelatory conversation. "Making 6 figure a year and no health insurance...are you kidding me?!!" another displeased fan wrote. A third fan shared the same sentiment, writing that it was "irresponsible" of Leah to not purchase her own health insurance.

Leah quickly noticed the comments and took to Instagram to clear up the situation. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.