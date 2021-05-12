Who Has Been Visiting The White House Under Joe Biden?

President Joe Biden announced in May that — for the first time since ex-President Donald Trump took office — the White House would be releasing visitor logs in batches throughout the next four years. The news of the pivot towards transparency, as the administration put it, was announced via a press release, which explained the Biden administration's decision to do so.

"These logs give the public a look into the visitors entering and exiting the White House campus for appointments, tours, and official business — making good on President Biden's commitment to restore integrity, transparency, and trust in government," read the official statement from the White House. According to Bloomberg, the first installment of logs has been released. They show that a total of 400 people stopped by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. over the course of 12 days in January, beginning right after Biden's inauguration.

While many have applauded Biden's decision to make these records public, some critics haven't been as hospitable. So who has decried Biden's decision, and more pertinently, who visited the White House during that 12-day span in January? Keep on reading to find out.