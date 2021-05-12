How Terry Crews' Marriage Almost Ended

As Terry and Rebecca King-Crews reveal in their new Audible audiobook, "Stronger Together," the actor's secret addiction nearly ruined their marriage. Opening up about his years-long struggle with pornography, the "America's Got Talent" host told People that the problem was exacerbated by his budding career. "Success is the warmest place to hide," he said, admitting, "Fame made it worse! Hollywood didn't care. It still doesn't care if you lose your family. It happens every day."

Explaining why they chose to go public with this very personal struggle, Rebecca shared it's all about inspiring others. "We discovered there was a whole industry around this problem because porn has become the new drug," she told the mag. "It's become the new addiction."

It was 2016 when Crews first admitted to having been addicted to porn. As he shared on Facebook, via People, "It was my secret, nobody knew, and that allowed it to grow, and it got bad." He revealed how serious it got, saying, "If day turns into night and you are still watching, you probably got a problem, and that was me." After realizing that "this thing is a major, major problem," he went to rehab and therapy and turned the corner. "I did not get help so I could get my wife back, I got help because I needed it," Crews said to People in 2016. "She did decide to stay with me because she knew I was repentant."