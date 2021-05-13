Kelly Clarkson Reveals The One Thing People Still Scream At Her
Kelly Clarkson has a thriving career most people can only dream of. After getting her start as the winner of the first ever season of "American Idol" back in 2002, the singer has released hit after hit and received countless awards and nominations, including three Grammy awards.
Not only is she an incredibly accomplished musician, but she's also spread her wings into the TV world and launched her very own daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in 2019, which has gone from strength to strength. A source alleged to Hollywood Life in January that it's seen some impressive ratings and the star "has so much to celebrate and couldn't be prouder."
As well as balancing her talk show and her busy life as a mom to two adorable children, she's also appeared as a coach on "The Voice" since Season 13 in 2017 and announced her very own Las Vegas residency in 2020, though Billboard reported the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So, it's pretty safe to say that there's plenty of very impressive achievements fans could talk about if they were ever lucky enough to be in the same room as the superstar. Only, it turns out there's one notable moment in particular that always gets brought up in her presence — and it actually has nothing to do with her years of success. Read on for the details.
Kelly Clarkson called out Seth Rogen over that iconic The 40-Year-Old Virgin line
"Ahh, Kelly Clarkson!" Yes, that's the iconic line Kelly Clarkson revealed she still gets yelled at her constantly. The star made the confession on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on May 12 when she poked fun at guest Seth Rogen for the part he played in the phrase. For those not familiar, the line comes from a scene in the comedy "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" where Steve Carell's Andy Stitzer gets his chest waxed and screams her name instead of a profanity.
"[Director] Judd Apatow told me that it's your fault people scream my name everywhere I go," Clarkson told Rogen, admitting it eclipses any of her achievements and she gets it "no matter where the hell" she is. "I could literally do anything. Doesn't matter how many hits, what I do in life. I could save a family from drowning, fires, I could do anything. Literally, the one thing that people know me from is 'Ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'"
Rogen — who co-produced and starred in the movie — jokingly apologized and explained it happened because they "wanted to be able to feed [Carell] things to say," with Apatow asking for a list of clean and dirty lines. "It was hard to write the clean jokes," Rogen said, recalling, "I was sitting on my couch writing the jokes and you came on television. I saw you and it was Kelly Clarkson!"
Well, it's always good to be remembered, right?