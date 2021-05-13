Kelly Clarkson Reveals The One Thing People Still Scream At Her

Kelly Clarkson has a thriving career most people can only dream of. After getting her start as the winner of the first ever season of "American Idol" back in 2002, the singer has released hit after hit and received countless awards and nominations, including three Grammy awards.

Not only is she an incredibly accomplished musician, but she's also spread her wings into the TV world and launched her very own daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in 2019, which has gone from strength to strength. A source alleged to Hollywood Life in January that it's seen some impressive ratings and the star "has so much to celebrate and couldn't be prouder."

As well as balancing her talk show and her busy life as a mom to two adorable children, she's also appeared as a coach on "The Voice" since Season 13 in 2017 and announced her very own Las Vegas residency in 2020, though Billboard reported the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, it's pretty safe to say that there's plenty of very impressive achievements fans could talk about if they were ever lucky enough to be in the same room as the superstar. Only, it turns out there's one notable moment in particular that always gets brought up in her presence — and it actually has nothing to do with her years of success. Read on for the details.