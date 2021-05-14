Huge Red Flags That Hinted J.Lo And A-Rod's Relationship Was Ending - Exclusive

One of the latest relationships to bite the dust in 2021 is the longtime romance of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple's April statement confirming their decision to break up came as a bit of a shock. After all, they had only gotten engaged a little over two years ago. Rodriguez popped the question in 2019 during a seaside stroll with a diamond ring estimated to be worth at least $1 million.

Fans could not have been happier for the couple, perhaps particularly given that they each had a string of failed relationships in their past. Lopez has been engaged five times and married three. Rodriguez could relate in that he had gone through his own messy divorce.

Things took a sharp turn when rumors began to swirl about Rodriguez's alleged wandering eye. Then Rodriguez purchased the Timberwolves, a Minnesota-based sports team — where he would reportedly be living. Rumor has it that was the final straw; J.Lo could put up with a lot, but she wasn't going to budge when it came to moving.

To find out what other red flags we might have missed, Nicki Swift spoke to body language expert Cathy Spaas, a coach to professional performers, artists, and creatives — and what she had to say was definitely eye-opening. Check it out below.