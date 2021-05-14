Why Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Decreased By $20 Billion

Back in January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk passed former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos when it comes to being the richest of the rich. In fact, with a staggeringly massive net worth, Musk officially earned the title of "the wealthiest person in the world" after his fortune shot to the moon over the course of 2020, according to Vox's Recode.

Indeed, thanks to the fact that Musk had "a few billion more than Bezos" with a jaw-dropping fortune that was in the range of $188.5 billion, he reached a milestone that many people could never even dream of achieving. In response to the monumental financial feat, he tweeted, "How strange." He then added, "Well, back to work..."

While Musk didn't seem overly impressed with the funds-related accomplishment, we have to wonder how he feels about the fact that he just lost more than $20 billion in a shockingly short amount of time. And if you know what he's been up to lately, then you might know why his fortune took such a big hit.