The Truth About Bill Maher's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Comedian, political commentator, and (divisive) media personality Bill Maher has become the latest in a long line of celebrities to receive a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. But he seems to also be a member of another, increasingly growing list as well; those who have gotten the virus after being vaccinated.

As Deadline reported on May 13, the host of his eponymous show, "Real Time with Bill Maher," broke the news to fans through his personal Twitter account. Though Maher did not mention this in his tweet, HBO clarified (via NBC News) that Maher had already been fully vaccinated at the time, and his positive result occurred during a "weekly staff PCR testing for COVID" implemented by the company. "Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine," HBO said. They added, "No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date."

While both Maher and HBO verified Maher is currently asymptomatic — to the relief of viewers and his production staff alike — his COVID diagnosis has caused a major disruption for the show, the first in its history. As Vanity Fair wrote, it's Maher's first missed episode "in nearly 30 years." The news certainly points to America not being out of the woods in terms of simply contracting COVID-19, and the evidence for that is also mounting. Keep on scrolling to find out more.