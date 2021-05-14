How 90 Day Fiance's Jovi Really Feels About Yara As A Mom

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya seemed like the perfect match when fans first met them on Season 8 of "90 Day Fiancé." Like many other reality television couples, though, their differences quickly arose and brought the couple down a bumpy path. However, the Ukrainian-American couple have so far made it through their obstacles — which includes a miscarriage — and had a baby together, who they named Milah.

While Jovi and Yara were elated to bring a child into the world together, it didn't take long for a new set of issues to arise: disagreements in parenting. In a clip released by TLC on May 14, their differences are clearly at the forefront of their new parenthood journey. In fact, Jovi even vented his frustrations to cameras and admitted to how he was really feeling about Yara as a mom.

"Yara today is the definition of a control freak," Jovi said. "I've never seen her be more controlling of anything than since we've had Milah." He continued, "We still have a lot to learn about each other, but honestly she needs to understand that this is normal. Like we can't just keep the baby in a f***ing bubble," he said. Jovi's statement followed a lunch date the family of three went on during which Yara could not relax and enjoy her food because she was too busy checking in on baby Milah.

Naturally, Yara wasn't the only concerned parent in the relationship. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.