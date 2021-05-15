Princess Diana's Friend Speaks Out About Prince Harry

As we approach what would be the late Princess Diana's 60th birthday on July 1, it seems admirers of the woman many called "the People's Princess" have already begun to plan myriad ways to commemorate and honor the philanthropist and royal. Diana, who died unexpectedly on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris after she and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, will be celebrated posthumously on the day with a statue that has long been in the works, and will be unveiled on the grounds of Kensington Palace — a project that was first announced in 2017, as Us Weekly noted. But in the months leading up to the ceremony, yet another memorialization is also set to take place, albeit one with less of a physical presence: the release of the book "Diana: The Voice of Change," a part-biography, part-self-help book written by her former vocal coach, Stewart Pierce.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Pierce took the time to speak with the magazine about the ways in which the former wife of Prince Charles imbued her legacy upon her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. And while Pierce noted that, when it comes to looks, William's "sapphire blue" and facial features are physically more reminiscent of the People's Princess, it's Harry who might actually resemble his mother most of all. Keep on scrolling to find out exactly what Pierce thinks Diana and Harry have the most in common, even more than twenty years after Diana's death.