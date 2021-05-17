Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas Take A Big Step In Their Relationship

Before Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas became a couple, he was married to "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause for two years, according to People. Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 and it was finalized in February 2021, per the outlet.

Hartley opened up to Bevy Smith on "Radio Andy" in October 2020, where he explained why he was "happy" almost one year after filing for divorce. "I'm really happy with where I am," he said. "I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe — I'm all of those things. I'm very thankful."

As for his divorce playing out in the public eye, Hartley knew it was unavoidable due to his celebrity status. "I think it sort of comes with the territory," he said. "But I've also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs."

Hartley has since found love with fellow actor Sofia Pernas, and they were already allegedly "dating for several weeks" when People revealed their relationship in June 2020. The magazine's source added that the new pair had been "spending a lot of time at his house" and "look very happy."

It's clear that Hartley and Pernas are very much in love, but what they just did as a couple will make you swoon. Keep reading for more details.