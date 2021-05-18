The Sad Truth About How Meanness On Social Media Affected This Big Brother Star - Exclusive

Social media is part of the job description for influencers like Rachel Reilly, who has transformed her audience from shows like "Big Brother" and "The Amazing Race" into a loyal following on Instagram, where she keeps fans abreast of big moments in her adorable family's life. The vivacious TV personality is opening up even more on the upcoming show "I Love The Brenchels – Moving On" (coming soon to digital streaming channel bspoketv) where her family will document their cross country move while completing community service projects with local communities along the way. While it's all part of her master plan to ensure she's making "a sustainable impact" with her platform, she revealed in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift that the attention hasn't always been easy.

Reilly admitted she learned the toxicity of Twitter firsthand after "Big Brother" Season 12, and it took a toll on her. "People would come at me so hard and it was kind of the beginning of this social media meanness ... where the trolls or whoever, they would just come at you," she said, adding that she went into "a little bit of a depression" that affected her "personal outlook on life." Considering the world of social media was relatively new in 2010, she "didn't really know how to navigate it."

While the social media harassment did take a toll, thankfully, Reilly did learn how to navigate it.