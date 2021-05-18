The Joke From The MTV Movie & TV Awards That Is Raising Eyebrows

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired on May 17, one day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "Unscripted" focused solely on reality TV and honored popular shows like "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," "90 Day Fiance," "The Bachelorette" and more.

The "Jersey Shore" cast received the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award and took home another golden popcorn for Best Docu-reality Show. Despite a rumored dust-up while filming the show, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was clearly thrilled about her big win and took to Instagram to celebrate. "10+ years in the making & we finally won popcorns!" she wrote. "So grateful & thankful for our fans, production company & Mtv family! Congrats to my roomies, second fam, best friends since 2009. love yew!"

The awards kept rolling in with RuPaul winning best host for "RuPaul's Drag Race" while the show scored Best Competition Series, per People. Social media phenom Bretman Rock had a great night and took home an award for Breakthrough Social Media Star. Even with all the big wins and celebrations, there was one portion of the show that is raising more than a few eyebrows. Keep reading for more details.