The Joke From The MTV Movie & TV Awards That Is Raising Eyebrows
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted aired on May 17, one day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "Unscripted" focused solely on reality TV and honored popular shows like "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," "90 Day Fiance," "The Bachelorette" and more.
The "Jersey Shore" cast received the Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement Award and took home another golden popcorn for Best Docu-reality Show. Despite a rumored dust-up while filming the show, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was clearly thrilled about her big win and took to Instagram to celebrate. "10+ years in the making & we finally won popcorns!" she wrote. "So grateful & thankful for our fans, production company & Mtv family! Congrats to my roomies, second fam, best friends since 2009. love yew!"
The awards kept rolling in with RuPaul winning best host for "RuPaul's Drag Race" while the show scored Best Competition Series, per People. Social media phenom Bretman Rock had a great night and took home an award for Breakthrough Social Media Star. Even with all the big wins and celebrations, there was one portion of the show that is raising more than a few eyebrows. Keep reading for more details.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted's "In Memoriam" segment was controversial at best
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted created their own version of an "in memoriam" segment to honor (and parody) "some of the most salacious moments and figures in reality television," according to Daily Mail. "I'd now like to take a somber-slash-awkward moment to acknowledge all that we've lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year," host Nikki Glaser said as a montage of reality stars played behind her.
The beginning segment reportedly mocked Ellen DeGeneres in reference to reports of a "toxic workplace" on her show that surfaced in July 2020. A black and white card featuring Ellen read: "Ellen's reign of terror 2003-2021." "Love Is Blind" star Giannina Gibelli, who was memorably abandoned by Damian Powers in the season finale, was next. Since she left the venue and removed her heels in the process, her card read: "Giannina's shoe 2020-2020."
"Scott Disick dating age-appropriate women 2006 – 2015" was also pronounced dead, jabbing Kourtney Kardashian's ex and his rumored relations with Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. Teresa Giudice's ex-husband Joe Giudice, who was deported to Italy after serving 41 months in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud was hit with the card: "Joe Giudice's passport 1973-2019."
Glaser closed the tribute with: "Let's also take a moment to acknowledge all of the canceled reality shows of the past. You may be gone, but you will also be forgotten." Was the segment overdramatic? In poor taste? Maybe. But hey, it's reality TV.