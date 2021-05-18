Jennifer Love Hewitt Announced Some Big News

Jennifer Love Hewitt has worked consistently since she was a small child, and she currently stars on the Fox series "9-1-1" — not to mention her roles in '90s classics like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Can't Hardly Wait," and "Party of Five." She's married to her "9-1-1" co-star Brian Hallisay, and the couple seems to lead a happy, charmed life together. On May 18, Hewitt revealed exciting personal news that immediately got her fans buzzing.

As The Sun detailed, Hewitt and Hallilsay initially met while working on a pilot for NBC in 2011. The series, "Love Bites," never debuted on the network, and the two actors went their separate ways. A year later, however, they found themselves together on "The Client List" set. This time, they couldn't ignore the sparks that flew between them. The couple got engaged in 2013 and married a few months later, just days prior to welcoming their daughter Autumn. The pair added their son Atticus about two years later.

In May 2018, the "Ghost Whisperer" star shared a treasured photo on her Instagram page. She explained it was the first photo Hallisay took of her with her first pregnancy, when she was just 14 weeks along. The snapshot showed Hewitt standing in front of a glass patio door with a slight baby bump.

"The best thing I have ever done and will always be marrying [Hallisay], having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday," Hewitt wrote in the caption.