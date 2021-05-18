Barack Obama Reveals The Truth About UFO Sightings

U.S. presidents love to talk about aliens, it appears — just not during their tenure in the Oval Office. On a 2014 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Bill Clinton admitted to having investigated Area 51, the famed Nevada military facility suspected by some to house extraterrestrials, "to make sure there was no alien down there." The 42nd president also told host Jimmy Kimmel that, upon entering office, he was shown files on the 1947 Roswell, New Mexico UFO sighting that has inspired generations of films and television fodder. Clinton joked that, while he was open to the possibility of aliens out there, "I just hope it's not like 'Independence Day,'" referencing Will Smith's 1996 blockbuster in which aliens invaded Earth.

Jimmy Carter was the only documented POTUS, according to History, to have witnessed a UFO himself. Three years before winning the presidency in 1976, Carter and a dozen others saw what he described in an official report with the International UFO Bureau (yes, that's a thing) in September 1973 as a "very bright [with] changing colors [object] ... about the size of the moon." Additionally, the UFO reportedly "hovered about 30 degrees above the horizon." The life-changing experience led Carter to vow that, if elected, he would urge "every piece of information" gathered on UFOs to be released to the public. (He could not, sadly, for national security reasons.)

Now, Barack Obama has spoken out about his UFO education during his time as president. Here's what he learned.