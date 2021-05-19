The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Is 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Another Death
Queen Elizabeth has endured some sad losses over the past few years. For instance, back in 2020, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to leave the royal family behind and not only step back from their official duties but also move to the U.S. with their son, Archie. While the queen eventually supported their decision, it surely wasn't easy to see them go. It likely can't be any easier to have them so far away now that a second little one is on the way.
However, that wasn't all that the queen has been through. Harry and Meghan's move was followed this year by the death of the monarch's husband, Prince Philip, in April. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 after spending over seven decades married to the queen, which obviously meant that she had to adjust to life without the man who had been by her side for so long.
While those events may have been hard enough, the royal ruler had to deal with another death in May that was absolutely devastating.
Queen Elizabeth's dorgi puppy died and the details will break your heart
In May, Queen Elizabeth's puppy, Fergus, died, despite the fact that the pup was only about five months old, according to The U.S. Sun. "The queen is absolutely devastated," a source told the outlet. The insider added, "Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband. On top of that, there's been the problems with her grandson, Harry."
Beyond that, what makes this even more heartbreaking is the fact that the puppies "were a surprise gift [that she received] in February." They were meant "to cheer her after Prince Philip fell ill." The pups apparently stayed "by the queen's side when the duke was away in hospital — and when she was mired in Megxit." Obviously, the animal companions were a great comfort the queen when she needed them the most, which makes the death of one of them so sad.
As if that wasn't enough grief, the death of Fergus the dorgi — which is a breed of dog that the queen herself was responsible for creating — comes after the death of Vulcan, the royal's beloved corgi.
With all of that sadness to deal with, hopefully, Princess Beatrice's big baby news has helped to cheer the queen up.