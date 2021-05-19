The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Is 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Another Death

Queen Elizabeth has endured some sad losses over the past few years. For instance, back in 2020, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to leave the royal family behind and not only step back from their official duties but also move to the U.S. with their son, Archie. While the queen eventually supported their decision, it surely wasn't easy to see them go. It likely can't be any easier to have them so far away now that a second little one is on the way.

However, that wasn't all that the queen has been through. Harry and Meghan's move was followed this year by the death of the monarch's husband, Prince Philip, in April. The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 after spending over seven decades married to the queen, which obviously meant that she had to adjust to life without the man who had been by her side for so long.

While those events may have been hard enough, the royal ruler had to deal with another death in May that was absolutely devastating.