Why Joe Biden's Joke To A Reporter Is Turning Heads

President Joe Biden is in hot water following a joke that many found was in poor taste. While behind of the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck on May 18, he tested the vehicle in front of bystanders and reporters when one journalist asked Biden through his driver seat window if she could ask "a quick question on Israel ... since it's so important?"

However, Biden didn't seem to think it was the right time and place to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, humorously replying, "No, you can't. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it." Although reporters in the clip, per CSPAN, could be heard laughing at his remark, he assured cameras he was "only teasing," before he geared up to step on the gas and sped away.

Despite remaining tight-lipped on the conflict, the president has been under pressure to push Israel to cease airstrikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, per The Jerusalem Post. In fact, Biden has been in talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and according to the Associated Press, he said on a May 19 phone call that he expects to see a "significant de-escalation" in Gaza by the end of the day.

While Biden may be intervening in the issue behind the scenes, people weren't happy with his seemingly casual attitude when asked to address the conflict. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about his controversial remark.