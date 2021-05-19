The Real Reason A Palace Aide Supposedly Rolled Their Eyes At Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has not been able to catch a break since marrying Prince Harry and into the royal family. Case in point: the Daily Mail reports that in a new Channel 4 doc, "A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown," which aired in the UK on May 18, a palace aide thought that having a baby shower was "trashy."

According to the outlet, Meghan flew to New York City via a private jet back in 2019 to celebrate her pregnancy with about 20 close friends, including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and Gayle King. Overall, the vacay and the shower itself cost about $500,000. Although some Americans might roll their eyes at that price tag, a staff member threw shade because they supposedly found the affair to be a little low class. Omid Scobie says in the doc, via the Daily Mail, "I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes, they were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor." Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, added that the guests "walked in through the front entrance carrying these enormous bags from the most expensive shops in New York," which made the situation worse.

To be honest, that sort of sounds like fun a VIP party, right? So what was the big deal?

More to come...