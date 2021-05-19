What Al Roker Wants People To Know About His Experience With Cancer

"Today" host Al Roker revealed in November 2020 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He explained the diagnosis came after a routine doctor's visit he'd had a couple of months prior, and he was slated to have surgery to remove the cancerous tissue the week after his announcement. Now, several months out from that initial diagnosis, he's sharing more about his experience.

Roker said during his initial "Today" announcement that it was good the cancer was caught early. However, it was also a rather aggressive form of the disease. Ahead of his surgery, he hoped he'd be able to return to the show about two weeks after the procedure, and he managed to do just that. The "Today" personality returned to the set on November 23, 2020, and he said he was feeling good. His surgeon removed his prostate, some lymph nodes, and associated tissue, and the operation lasted about five hours. The post-surgery pathology report revealed there was no additional cancer found, which was a "great relief" to Roker.

"For a first start, this is terrific news. I'm going to be up for — and a lot of people who live with cancer — up for lifelong testing to make sure this doesn't come back," Roker said at the time of his "Today" show return. But his cancer wouldn't have been detected early if he'd skipped his checkup, and the 14-time Emmy winner is encouraging fans to take care of their health, too.